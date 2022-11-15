Teams that had been trending in opposite directions will meet when the Green Bay Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans (6-3), who have won six of seven, lead the AFC South by two games over the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee is coming off a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. The Packers (4-6), meanwhile, snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Green Bay is one-and-a-half games out of the last Wild Card position. The Titans lead the all-time regular-season series 7-6, although the Packers have won two of the last three meetings.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.

Titans vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 42 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans +140, Packers -165

TEN: Titans are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games overall

GB: Packers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight Thursday games

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is led by last year's MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. He helped rally the Packers from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cowboys last Sunday. Rodgers was 14 of 20 (70%) for 224 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. For the season, Rodgers has completed 219 of 337 passes (65%) for 2,315 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times and has a rating of 93.

Tight end Robert Tonyan has been one of Rodgers' top targets this season and leads the team with 39 receptions for 323 yards (8.3 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-long of 23. Tonyan has 172 yards after the catch and has converted 13 first downs. He had a season-high 10 receptions for 90 yards in a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 16.

Why the Titans can cover

Despite that, the Packers are not a lock to cover the Titans vs. Packers spread. That's because Tennessee has not allowed more than 20 points in any game since Week 3 and is led by an opportunistic defense that has 13 takeaways, a plus-three turnover differential, and 29 sacks. Defensive end Denico Autry leads the Titans with seven sacks for 53 yards with six tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has 20 tackles, including 12 solo.

The offense is led by running back Derrick Henry, who has been hard to stop and could surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark against Green Bay. It would be the fourth time in his career he has done that and the first since 2020, when he rushed for 2,027 yards. For the year, Henry has carried 202 times for 923 yards (4.6 average) and nine touchdowns. He has seven big plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 56-yarder. He has also caught 16 passes for 154 yards (9.6 average).

