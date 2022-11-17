Teams experiencing recent success will battle when the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (4-6), second in the NFC North, have reached the postseason in 16 of their previous 21 seasons, including winning one Super Bowl championship. The Titans (6-3), first in the AFC South, have made the playoffs in four of the past five years, including the last two seasons as division champs. The Packers have won two of the past three meetings, but the Titans lead the all-time series 7-6.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Packers vs. Titans picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Titans vs. Packers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 11 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 41 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans +140, Packers -165

TEN: Titans are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games overall

GB: Packers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight Thursday games

Titans vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Packers can cover

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon continue to be an effective one-two punch in Green Bay's ground attack. Jones leads the team with 131 carries for 738 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 34 receptions out of the backfield for 228 yards (6.7 average) and three TDs. Dillon has carried 111 times for 454 yards (4.1 average) and one touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 99 yards (6.2 average).

Defensively, linebacker Quay Walker, a first-round pick out of Georgia, has been dominant. He leads the team with 70 tackles, including 44 solo, with three tackles for loss, three passes knocked down and two forced fumbles. He had eight tackles, including four solo, against Dallas last Sunday, and batted down one pass. His best game may have been at Washington on Oct. 23, when he made 13 tackles, including six solo, with one pass breakup. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed two games due to an ankle injury, is expected to start his second game back. He started last Sunday in the 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos. After shaking off some early rust, he led the Titans to a comeback victory by completing 19 of 36 passes (52.8%) for 255 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 114 of 182 passes (62.6%) for 1,352 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off three times and has a rating of 93.

His favorite target has been wide receiver Robert Woods, who has 24 receptions on 43 targets for 266 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. Woods has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 41-yarder. He also has 17 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Titans vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total. In fact, it's calling for 41 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Titans spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.