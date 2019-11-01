Titans vs. Panthers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 87-60 roll

The resurgent Tennessee Titans (4-4) travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers (4-3) on Sunday. It's a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Bank of America Stadium. Carolina has covered four of its last five games and will once again start quarterback Kyle Allen in place of Cam Newton, out since Week 2 with a foot injury. The Panthers have thrived recently against AFC foes, going 9-2 straight-up and 8-3 against the spread, while the Titans have won six straight against NFC competition. They're 2-0 this year against the NFC South. Carolina is favored by 3.5 in the latest Panthers vs. Titans odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42, one of the lowest totals on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Before you make any Titans vs. Panthers picks or NFL predictions, see what the model at SportsLine has to say.

Panthers vs. Titans spread: Carolina -3.5 (no change from the opener)

Panthers vs. Titans over-under: 42 points (opened at 41)

Panthers vs. Titans money line: Carolina -180, Tennessee +160

CAR: Kyle Allen (4-1) to start sixth straight game

TEN: Ryan Tannehill 109-plus QB rating in each start

The model knows the Titans were fortunate to escape with a 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. With 3:47 left, the refs blew a call that cost the Bucs a go-ahead, fumble return touchdown. Tennessee then hung on to win its second straight behind Tannehill. Since taking over for the ineffective Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has thrown five touchdowns against one interception.

The Titans' typically stout defense forced two fumbles and intercepted Jameis Winston twice, including a game-sealing pick with 26 seconds to play.

Carolina, on the other hand, was decimated by the San Francisco 49ers last week, 51-13. The Niners were up 27-3 at halftime, and Carolina had just a dozen first downs in the entire game. Allen threw for only 158 yards and was picked off three times.

The lone bright spot for Carolina was running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 155 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. McCaffrey has cleared 100 yards from scrimmage in all but two games this season and is a legitimate MVP candidate.

