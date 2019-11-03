Titans vs. Panthers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from top model on 87-60 roll

It's a battle of unlikely starting quarterbacks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Carolina Panthers (4-3) host the Tennessee Titans (4-4). After opening the season with consecutive losses, the Panthers have surged back into the 2019 NFL Playoff picture behind quarterback Kyle Allen, who has filled in for the injured Cam Newton (foot). Meanwhile, it was ineffective play that sent starting quarterback Marcus Mariota to the bench for Tennessee, opening the door for Ryan Tannehill to go under center in Week 7. The former Dolphins starter has since guided the Titans to consecutive wins and back to .500. These sides have been tough to read for bettors, with Tennessee entering Week 9 with a 3-4-1 mark against the spread, while Carolina is 4-3. The latest Panthers vs. Titans odds list Carolina as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over-under set at 42, up one from the opener. Before locking in your own Titans vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Panthers vs. Titans, we can tell you the model is leaning over, projecting 43 total points, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine. Now, here's what you need to know for Titans vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Titans spread: Carolina -3.5 (no change from the opener)

Panthers vs. Titans over-under: 42 points (opened at 41)

Panthers vs. Titans money line: Carolina -180, Tennessee +160

CAR: Kyle Allen (4-1) to start sixth straight game

TEN: Ryan Tannehill 109-plus QB rating in each start

The model has considered that bettors were regularly overvaluing Mariota's impact for the Titans after he opened the season with an impressive 43-13 win over the Browns. After that point, the Titans were just 1-4 against the spread in Mariota's next five starts. Since Tannehill got the call in Week 7, the offense has been more efficient. Tennessee pushed against the Chargers (+3) and then covered against the Buccaneers (+1.5) last week.

Furthermore, the Titans have been a reliable bet on the road against strong competition, covering four of their last five road games against teams with a winning record at home. They're also 2-1 against the spread as road underdogs.

Last week, Carolina was decimated by the San Francisco 49ers, 51-13. The Niners were up 27-3 at halftime and Carolina had just a dozen first downs in the entire game. Allen threw for only 158 yards and was picked off three times.

The lone bright spot for Carolina was running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 155 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. McCaffrey has cleared 100 yards from scrimmage in all but two games this season and is a legitimate MVP candidate. Carolina has covered both times it has faced teams like the Titans than win between 40 and 55 percent of their games.

So who wins Titans vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Panthers spread to back on Sunday, all from the model that's up almost $7,000 on its top NFL picks.

