The NFL's worst team, the 1-9 Carolina Panthers, look to improve their 2023 fortunes as they travel to face the 3-7 Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. Carolina fell in Week 11, 33-10, at home to Dallas, while Tennessee was routed, 34-14, at Jacksonville. The Panthers have won the last two meetings, including a 30-20 victory in the teams' most recent matchup in 2019. Carolina is 2-7-1 against the spread, while Tennessee is 4-6 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in the Titans vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 36. Before making any Panthers vs. Titans picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP!

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Titans and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 12 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Panthers:

Titans vs. Panthers spread: Titans -3.5

Titans vs. Panthers over/under: 36 points

Titans vs. Panthers money line: Titans -184, Panthers +155

Titans vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Titans vs. Panthers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina is the league's worst team, with only one win this season to its credit. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young, has struggled, having thrown for 1,683 yards in nine games with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has simply looked overmatched against NFL competition in his first season.

If there is a bright spot for the lowly Panthers, it is veteran receiver Adam Thielen, whose 76 receptions, 726 yards, and four touchdowns lead the team. He has been the only bright spot in a Carolina passing attack that features no other receiver with more than 230 yards. Tennessee's pass defense ranks in the bottom half of the NFL (230.8 yards per game allowed) so Young and Thielen might find some success against this unit. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

For the Titans to break their three-game losing streak, they must rely on All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. In his last two games, Henry has been held to 21 carries for 62 yards and zero touchdowns, a far cry from the 75+ yards rushing he had recorded in four of his previous five games. Carolina's defense is giving up 129.4 rushing yards per game and ranks in the bottom third in the league in that area.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis had a dynamic first start, throwing for four touchdowns in a win over Atlanta. Since then, he's only thrown for two scores, both coming late in the team's blowout loss in Jacksonville last week. Levis has been sacked 12 times in four games and must do a better job of remaining upright for Tennessee to find success moving the ball on offense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panthers vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Carolina vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Titans vs. Panthers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Carolina on Sunday, and which side of the spread well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Titans vs. Panthers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.