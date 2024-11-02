The Tennessee Titans host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of teams that have struggled in 2024. Tennessee (1-6) enters off a 52-14 blowout loss in Detroit, while New England (2-6) upset the New York Jets, 25-22 in Week 8. The Patriots won the teams' last matchup, 36-13 in November 2021. The Titans are 1-6 against the spread, while the Patriots are 2-5-1 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 38. Before making any Patriots vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Titans vs. Patriots spread: Titans -3.5

Titans vs. Patriots over/under: 38 points

Titans vs. Patriots money line: Titans -181, Patriots +152

Titans vs. Patriots streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Patriots can cover

Despite only totaling 248 yards, the Patriots managed to sneak by the Jets as a touchdown underdog last week. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, however, was knocked out early with a concussion. He is questionable for Week 9, but if Maye can't go, New England will rely on veteran Jacoby Brissett, who rallied the team from behind vs. New York.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was held to 48 yards rushing on 20 carries, but scored two touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion. In seven games this season, the Patriots' top offensive playmaker has scored five times. Tight end Hunter Henry is the team's leading pass catcher with 358 yards and a touchdown on 32 receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

With uncertainty at quarterback for Tennessee due to Will Levis' multi-week injury, Mason Rudolph might get another opportunity to start on Sunday. Levis is officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Whether it's Levis or Rudolph at the helm, the Titans have viable playmakers on offense despite trading away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City prior to Week 8. Running back Tony Pollard has been a success in his first year in Tennessee, rushing for 494 yards and three scores while adding 109 yards receiving, though he is questionable as well with a foot injury.

Though he has only caught one touchdown, wide receiver Calvin Ridley has 326 yards on 22 catches, despite being targeted 51 times. With Hopkins out of the mix, Ridley is the alpha WR in the offense and should post some notable stat lines in the coming weeks. Despite last week's shellacking in Detroit, Tennessee's defense leads the league, surrendering only 265.4 yards per game. See which team to pick here.

