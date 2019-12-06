Titans vs. Raiders odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. Oakland is 6-6 overall and 5-1 at home, while Tennessee is 7-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against AFC South opponents. Tennessee is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Raiders vs. Titans odds, while the Over-Under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Raiders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Raiders vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Raiders suffered a grim 40-9 defeat to Kansas City last week. Quarterback Derek Carr did not have his best game, throwing two interceptions -- including a 46-yard Pick-Six to Juan Thornhill. The Raiders failed to score twice in the red zone and received 12 penalty flags for 99 yards en route to Oakland's seventh straight loss in Kansas City.

Tennessee, meanwhile, ground out a solid 31-17 victory over Indianapolis last week. Titans running back Derrick Henry looked sharp, rushing for 149 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. Tennessee blocked a field goal attempt with 5:02 remaining, which Tye Smith returned 63 yards for a score to overcome the Colts. Tennessee snapped a three-game long streak against the Colts, and is one game ahead of Indianapolis in the AFC South.

The Titans are just 3-13 in their last 16 games against Oakland on the road. On the other sideline, the Raiders have won seven of their last eight home games and are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against opponents in the AFC South.

So who wins Titans vs. Raiders? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Titans spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.