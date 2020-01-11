Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from computer model on 96-65 roll

The Tennessee Titans attempt to pull off a second straight upset when they visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens for an AFC divisional-round matchup on Saturday night. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee (10-7) is riding high after posting a 20-13 road victory over reigning Super Bowl-champion New England is last Saturday's wild-card showdown. The Titans, who are perfect against the spread in their last five road games against teams with a winning home record, are looking to end a three-game losing streak in the divisional round that includes a home setback against the Ravens in 2008.

Baltimore (14-2) has been the hottest team in the NFL for months as it enters the postseason with a 12-game winning streak during which it has won by at least 14 points eight times. Baltimore is listed as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under is set at 47, down a point from the opening line. Before making any Ravens vs. Titans picks, see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -444, Tennessee +342

TEN: Titans scored a touchdown on both red-zone chances in their wild-card game

BAL: Ravens led the NFL with a plus-249 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

The model knows Jackson is looking to make up for his rough outing against the Chargers in his postseason debut as a rookie last year. The 23-year-old out of Louisville fumbled three times, threw an interception and was sacked seven times while throwing for only 194 yards. That effort appears to have motivated Jackson, who threw a league-leading and franchise-record 36 touchdown passes this season and also ran for seven scores. He also topped the Ravens with 1,206 rushing yards, the sixth-best total in the NFL in 2019 and most in a season by a quarterback in league history.

Jackson, who will be well-rested after sitting out Baltimore's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, has thrown 11 TD passes over his last three games and 24 over his last seven after tossing only 12 in his first eight contests of the season.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans will be matching strength against strength as their third-ranked rushing offense is going up against the fifth-best run defense in the NFL. Tennessee averaged 138.9 yards on the ground during the regular season behind Derrick Henry, who led the league with 1,540 yards and added 182 in the win over the Patriots.

Henry's performance during wild-card weekend was the best by a running back in a playoff game since Green Bay's Ryan Grant ran for 201 yards against Seattle in the divisional round following the 2007 season. The fourth-year back out of Alabama posted his seventh 100-yard performance of the year in the Titans' wild-card triumph, gaining 156 of his yards on outside runs.

