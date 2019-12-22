Titans vs. Saints: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Titans vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Tennessee
Current Records: New Orleans 11-3; Tennessee 8-6
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on the Tennessee Titans in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. With a combined 856 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
When you finish with 219 more yards than your opponent like the Saints did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Indianapolis Colts and carried off a 34-7 win. New Orleans QB Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 307 passing yards on 30 attempts. Brees ended the matchup strong with a streak of 22 complete passes.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Tennessee had to settle for a 24-21 loss against the Houston Texans last week. Despite the defeat, Tennessee had strong showings from QB Ryan Tannehill, who passed for two TDs and 279 passing yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR A.J. Brown, who caught eight passes for one TD and 114 yards.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with New Orleans going off at just a 3-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 9-5 all in all.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 11-3 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if New Orleans' success rolls on or if Tennessee is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 08, 2015 - Tennessee 34 vs. New Orleans 28
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Michael Thomas: 12.21 points
- Alvin Kamara: 11 points
- A.J. Brown: 9.01 points
