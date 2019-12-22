Titans vs. Saints: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Tennessee

Current Records: New Orleans 11-3; Tennessee 8-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They and the Tennessee Titans will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. With a combined 856 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

The Saints turned the game against the Indianapolis Colts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 424 yards to 205. Everything went New Orleans' way against Indianapolis last Monday as they made off with a 34-7 win. New Orleans QB Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 307 passing yards on 30 attempts. Brees ended the game strong with a streak of 22 complete passes.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was close but no cigar last week as they fell 24-21 to the Houston Texans. Despite the loss, the Titans had strong showings from QB Ryan Tannehill, who passed for two TDs and 279 passing yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR A.J. Brown, who caught eight passes for one TD and 114 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 9-5 all in all.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 11-3 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if the Saints' success rolls on or if the Titans are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Saints are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.