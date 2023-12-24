The Seattle Seahawks will continue fighting for their playoff lives in Week 16 when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Seahawks are playing on shortened rest but should still be buzzing after backup quarterback Drew Lock led them to a 20-17 upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Titans are expected to be without QB Will Levis after he sustained an ankle injury in a 19-16 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS

How to watch Seahawks vs. Titans

Titans vs. Seahawks date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Titans vs. Seahawks time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Seahawks TV channel: CBS

Week 16 NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Titans

For Titans vs. Seahawks, the model is backing Under 42 points to be scored. Ryan Tannehill is expected to get the start on Sunday after Levis suffered an ankle injury, and the veteran has just two touchdowns on the season with six interceptions. This will put pressure on running back Derrick Henry, who finished with just nine yards on 16 rushing attempts last week.

On the other side of the field, Geno Smith is expected to be back under center after missing two games, while running back Kenneth Walker III is questionable due to a shoulder injury. Since there are question marks for both offenses, it's easy to see why the model is backing the Under on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

