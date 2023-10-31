The Week 9 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium. The Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for the eighth game of the season on both sides. Tennessee is 3-4 overall and 0-3 away from home this season. Pittsburgh is 4-3 overall and 2-2 at home, though the Steelers are coming off a 10-point loss to Jacksonville in Week 8. Both teams have injury concerns at quarterback. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision. Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill missed Week 8 with an ankle injury, though rookie backup Will Levis filled in admirably, throwing four touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36 in the latest Titans vs. Steelers odds. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Titans picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Titans vs. Steelers and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -3

Titans vs. Steelers over/under: 36 points

Titans vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -152, Titans +128

TN: Titans are 4-3 against the spread this season

PITT: Last four Steelers' games have gone under the total

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans are No. 2 in the NFL in red zone efficiency this season, allowing a touchdown on only 34.6% of opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. Tennessee is giving up only 20 points per game as a result, and the Titans are in the top quartile of the league in giving up only 129 first downs. Tennessee's secondary has allowed only seven passing touchdowns and opponents are generating only 3.8 yards per carry on the ground.

The Steelers are in the bottom five with 16.1 points per game on offense, and Pittsburgh is scoring only 13.9 offensive points per game. The Steelers generate points on only 25.3% of offensive possessions, and Pittsburgh is second-worst in the league in averaging only 1.19 points per possession.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have 15 takeaways, second-most in the NFL, and have already had a bye week, making that mark even more impressive. T.J. Watt headlines the Pittsburgh defensive front and is a five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Watt is a two-time NFL sack leader and has 8.5 in seven games this season. Watt also has 79 sacks in his last 79 games and can tee off on a Tennessee offense facing uncertainty at quarterback and middling offensive numbers.

The Titans are averaging only 18.9 points per game this season and are in the bottom five of the NFL in third down efficiency (33.7%) and red zone efficiency (36.4%). Tennessee is also in the bottom 10 in total yards, with bottom-five marks in passing yards (180.7 per game) and first downs (120).

How to make Titans vs. Steelers picks

