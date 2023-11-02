Acrisure Stadium will host Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans in the first meeting between the clubs since December 2021. Pittsburgh has won four straight against Tennessee and is 4-3 this season. Tennessee is 3-4 overall, including a 28-23 win over Atlanta in Week 8, and seeking its first road win of the year after an 0-3 start. Four of the last five Titans games have gone under the total, while five straight Steelers games have also gone under.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37 in the latest Titans vs. Steelers odds. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Titans picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.



Now, the model has zeroed in on Titans vs. Steelers and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -2.5

Titans vs. Steelers over/under: 37 points

Titans vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -152, Titans +128

TN: Titans are 4-3 against the spread this season

PITT: Last four Steelers' games have gone under the total

Why the Titans can cover

While the Titans enter Week 9 with a 3-4 record, compared to a 4-3 record for the Steelers, The Titans have the superior point differential (minus-eight) compared to the Steelers (minus-34), and Pittsburgh has issues on both sides of the ball. The Steelers are No. 30 in total yards allowed and No. 23 or worse in passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, yards allowed per rush attempt, and third down efficiency allowed.

Tennessee is above-average in scoring defense (20.0 points allowed per game), while Pittsburgh's offense falls well short of the league average. The Steelers are averaging only 16.1 points per game and only 13.9 points per game come from the team's offense. Pittsburgh is scoring only 1.19 points per possession and generating points on only 25.3% of offensive drives. The Steelers are also near the bottom of the league in total yards (271.7 per game) and yards per play (4.6), and Pittsburgh is the only NFL team that has been outgained in every game during the 2023 season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Titans are above-average on defense when it comes to points allowed, and the Steelers are averaging fewer than 14 offensive points and only 16.1 overall points per game this season. Pittsburgh is scoring on only 25.3% of possessions and averaging fewer than 1.2 points per offensive drive. The Steelers are also averaging 271.7 total yards per game, the fewest for the organization through seven games since 1989, and Pittsburgh is near the bottom of the league in total yards and yards per play (4.6).

Pittsburgh is the only team to be outgained in every game during the 2023 season and is on a 55-game streak without reaching 400 total yards, the longest streak in the NFL since 2010. Pittsburgh goes three-and-out on 46% of offensive possessions, the worst mark in the league, and the Steelers are in the bottom five in first downs, touchdown passes, rushing yards, and yards per carry.

How to make Titans vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 35 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Steelers vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time?