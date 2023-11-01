The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will square off in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Each team has played seven games ahead of TNF. Pittsburgh is 4-3 overall and 2-2 at home, with the Steelers hosting this battle at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee is 3-4 overall and seeking the team's first road win after three straight losses. The Under has hit in four straight Steelers games and four of the last five Titans games.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Titans vs. Steelers odds. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Titans picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Titans vs. Steelers and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -2.5

Titans vs. Steelers over/under: 36.5 points

Titans vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -152, Titans +128

TN: Titans are 4-3 against the spread this season

PITT: Last four Steelers' games have gone under the total

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans are No. 2 in the NFL in red zone efficiency this season, allowing a touchdown on only 34.6% of opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. Tennessee is giving up only 20 points per game as a result, and the Titans are in the top quartile of the league in giving up only 129 first downs. Tennessee's secondary has allowed only seven passing touchdowns and opponents are generating only 3.8 yards per carry on the ground.

The Steelers are in the bottom five with 16.1 points per game on offense, and Pittsburgh is scoring only 13.9 offensive points per game. The Steelers generate points on only 25.3% of offensive possessions, and Pittsburgh is second-worst in the league in averaging only 1.19 points per possession. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Titans are above-average on defense when it comes to points allowed, and the Steelers are averaging fewer than 14 offensive points and only 16.1 overall points per game this season. Pittsburgh is scoring on only 25.3% of possessions and averaging fewer than 1.2 points per offensive drive. The Steelers are also averaging 271.7 total yards per game, the fewest for the organization through seven games since 1989, and Pittsburgh is near the bottom of the league in total yards and yards per play (4.6).

Pittsburgh is the only team to be outgained in every game during the 2023 season and is on a 55-game streak without reaching 400 total yards, the longest streak in the NFL since 2010. Pittsburgh goes three-and-out on 46% of offensive possessions, the worst mark in the league, and the Steelers are in the bottom five in first downs, touchdown passes, rushing yards, and yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 35 total points.

