Titans vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 8-5; Houston 8-5

What to Know

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Houston and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Texans now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored the Texans last week, but luck did not. They fell to the Denver Broncos 38-24. QB Deshaun Watson and WR DeAndre Hopkins were two go-getters for Houston despite the defeat. The former accumulated 292 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs, while the latter caught seven passes for 120 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at the half for Tennessee and the Oakland Raiders, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. The Titans blew past Oakland 42-21. No one put up better numbers for the Titans than WR A.J. Brown, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 153 yards and two TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Brown's 91-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 8-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans come into the matchup boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. But the Texans rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Texans.

Over/Under: 50

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.