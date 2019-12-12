Titans vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Titans vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 8-5; Houston 8-5
What to Know
The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Houston and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Texans now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored the Texans last week, but luck did not. They fell to the Denver Broncos 38-24. QB Deshaun Watson and WR DeAndre Hopkins were two go-getters for Houston despite the defeat. The former accumulated 292 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs, while the latter caught seven passes for 120 yards and one TD.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at the half for Tennessee and the Oakland Raiders, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. The Titans blew past Oakland 42-21. No one put up better numbers for the Titans than WR A.J. Brown, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 153 yards and two TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Brown's 91-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 8-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans come into the matchup boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. But the Texans rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.
- Nov 26, 2018 - Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 17
- Sep 16, 2018 - Tennessee 20 vs. Houston 17
- Dec 03, 2017 - Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 13
- Oct 01, 2017 - Houston 57 vs. Tennessee 14
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Houston 27 vs. Tennessee 20
- Dec 27, 2015 - Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 6
- Nov 01, 2015 - Houston 20 vs. Tennessee 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Zeke focused on wins, not rushing title
The All-Pro is focused on the numbers that matter most: the win-loss column
-
2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year picks
The list has been revealed, and here's why all 32 men are deserving of the honor
-
Payton's butcher questioned decision
Payton has beef with his butcher
-
Henry says he'll play vs. Texans
Henry confirmed to reporters that he'll play in the big AFC South showdown this Sunday
-
TNF: Ravens vs. Jets odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
-
Top Week 15 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game