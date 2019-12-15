Titans vs. Texans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Tennessee

Current Records: Houston 8-5; Tennessee 8-5

What to Know

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Houston now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored the Texans last week, but luck did not. They took a 38-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Denver Broncos. The Texans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for one TD and 292 passing yards on 50 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 44 yards, and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who caught seven passes for 120 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at the half for Tennessee and the Oakland Raiders last week, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. Tennessee made easy work of Oakland and carried off a 42-21 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Titans was WR A.J. Brown, who caught five passes for 153 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ryan Tannehill's 91-yard TD bomb to Brown in the second quarter.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 8-5 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans come into the contest boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. But the Texans enter the matchup with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Tennessee.