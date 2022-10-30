A pair of AFC South teams will clash when the Houston Texans (1-4-1) host the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday on Paramount+. Houston's one victory is tied for the fewest in the NFL, while the Titans' four-game winning streak only trails the Eagles' six-game streak. Tennessee leads the all-time series 22-18, winning four of the last five meetings, including three straight road games. These teams will then meet again in Week 16 in Tennessee. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Kickoff for Sunday's game from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game is a pick'em in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 39. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Texans vs. Titans

Titans vs. Texans date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Titans vs. Texans time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Week 8 NFL picks for Texans vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Titans, the model is picking Tennessee to cover the spread. Not only is Tennessee undefeated in its last four games, but it has also covered each time. Only Cincinnati, who has five straight against the spread wins, has a longer active streak of covering. On the other hand, Houston covered in the first two weeks of the season, but the Texans have covered just once over the last five weeks.

Houston's 1-4-1 record isn't due to it playing a hard schedule as the exact opposite has happened. The team has had the easiest schedule of any of the 32 teams thus far, with just one victory to show for it. The Texans rank 25th in total offense, 27th in scoring offense and 31st in total defense. With weaknesses on both sides of the ball, Tennessee is projected to win by one.

