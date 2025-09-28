Struggling AFC South adversaries face off in NFL Week 4 as the Houston Texans host the Tennessee Titans on Paramount+. Both teams are 0-3 heading into Sunday's matchup and are coming off of losses against other divisional competition. Houston rallied but was held off by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-10, while Tennessee was no match for the Indianapolis Colts in a 41-20 defeat.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Houston is a 7-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. The Texans are -395 money line favorites (risk $395 to win $100), while the Titans are +306 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Texans vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Texans -7, over/under 39.5

There have been plenty of growing pains for the Titans as rookie quarterback Cam Ward adjusts to the NFL behind a woeful offensive line. (He's been sacked 15 times already, which leads the league after three weeks.) The run game has shown signs of life, with Tony Pollard averaging 65.7 yards per game and getting his first touchdown of the season against the Colts. However, the defense is making it hard for the rush to carry the team, as it's allowing 373.7 total yards and 31.3 points per game.



Houston's defense, on the other hand, has been carrying the weight and only allowing 17.0 points per game. The offense hasn't played up to the same level, with C.J. Stroud throwing for just 199.7 yards per game and a 2-3 TD-INT ratio. Nick Chubb is only averaging 47.0 yards per game in his first season with Houston, but has the opportunity to break out against a Titans defense that is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (145.7).

Model's Titans vs. Texans prediction, picks

The Titans are 1-2-0 ATS, and the Texans haven't covered the spread at all. However, the Texans' defense at home could halt the Titans' young offense just enough for Stroud and company to grind out a low-scoring victory. The SportsLine model projects Houston will cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

