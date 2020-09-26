The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 0-2 and Tennessee is 2-0. Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Titans odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vikings vs. Titans spread: Vikings +2.5

Vikings vs. Titans over-under: 49.5 points

Vikings vs. Titans money line: Minnesota +120, Tennessee -140

What you need to know about the Vikings

Minnesota fell 28-11 to Indianapolis this past Sunday. Quarterback Kirk Cousins did not throw a TD pass and he had three interceptions while averaging only 4.35 yards per passing attempt. Cousins may be hoping a return to U.S. Bank Stadium will lead to a rebound outing. He has a 100-plus passer rating in seven of his past eight starts at home.

Dalvin Cook has 12 TDs (11 rushing) in his past 10 games at home and is aiming for his eighth in row at home with a TD. Adam Thielen has six receiving TDs in his past five home games. Yannick Ngakoue had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 2, Eric Kendricks Is one of four NFC linebackers with 10-plus tackles in each of the first two games. Minnesota has been hit hard with injuries on defense. Linebacker Anthony Barr (pectoral muscle) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (undisclosed) are both on injured reserve. Corners Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (ribs) have been ruled out for this week.

What you need to know about the Titans

Meanwhile, Tennessee ultimately edged out Jacksonville, 33-30 last week. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for four TDs and 239 yards on 24 attempts for a passer rating of 145.7. It was his fourth game with a 145-plus rating since 2018, tied for most in the NFL. Tannehill has 11 games with two TD-plus passes since 2019, the most in the AFC.

Jonnu Smith leads AFC tight ends with three TD catches. Derrick Henry has 80-plus scrimmage yards in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the AFC. Since 2019, he leads the NFL with 1,740 rush yards. Adam Humphries is aiming for his third game in a row with five-plus catches, and he and Corey Davis will need to step up again with A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out.

