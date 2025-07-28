The Tennessee Titans are waiving former first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks with an injured designation after he broke his collarbone during Tennessee's July 26 training camp practice, the team announced Monday. Tennessee signed free agent wide receiver Ramel Keyton in a corresponding move.

Burks' collarbone injury is expected to sideline him for at least the start of the season and potentially beyond that. This marks the second time in less than two calendar years that Burks suffered a serious injury outside of a game. He tore his ACL in an October 2023 practice, which kept him sidelined into last season and forced him to miss all but five games.

He has yet to play more than 11 games in a single season and has been on the field for a combined 15 games over the past two years. Burks also has just 10 starts in that span and 16 total starts since he was drafted in 2022.

Other injuries in Burks' three-year career included a four-game absence due to turf toe and two-game absence with a concussion as a rookie. In 2023, he missed six games with a knee injury and a second concussion.

The former Arkansas wide receiver's production has dipped as a result. He showed promise as a first-year professional, with 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown, but he has a combined 255 yards without a touchdown over the past two years.

Tennessee traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which it used to select Burks. Brown has since logged three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and won Super Bowl 59 with the Eagles.