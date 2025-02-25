The Tennessee Titans appear to have five options to choose from when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could draft a quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, select Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, trade out of the pick or select reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year recorded 11 passes defended and four interceptions last season, and also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. If the Titans were to select Hunter, what position would he play? That's what Titans head coach Brian Callahan was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, and he actually offered a pretty interesting response.

"He probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him in the offense as he gets more comfortable, he plays more and more offensively," Callahan said, per reporter Paul Kuharsky.

So, Hunter would hypothetically start at cornerback, but also be given the opportunity to be somewhat of a two-way player with reps on offense, and those reps would increase over time. This actually may be the prevailing thought among NFL teams, as Hunter is listed as a cornerback for the NFL combine this week.

In 2024, the Colorado star played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps. It was the most total snaps recorded (1,484) by any player in a single season since at least 2017. Since NFL snaps were first tracked in 2006, not one player has recorded 400 offensive snaps and 400 defensive snaps. For more about Hunter and the history of modern-day two-way players in the NFL, click here.