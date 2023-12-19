The Tennessee Titans have an uncertain quarterback situation entering their Week 16 showdown with the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Rookie quarterback Will Levis is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that leaves his status for Sunday in jeopardy, according to ESPN.

Levis exited the loss against the Houston Texans game after being sacked in overtime. The Titans ultimately lost the game and were subsequently eliminated from postseason contention. The fact that Tennessee has been eliminated from playoff contention won't factor into head coach Mike Vrabel's decisions regarding Levis.

"I don't think that necessarily weighs into the decision right now," Vrabel said of Levis on Monday, via the team's website. "We want to make sure, one, that Will can protect himself, and that he can do his job up to the expectations that we have.

"Really, the most important thing is that any player can protect themselves out there during the game. It's Monday right now. He's sore, obviously, like a lot of guys. And we'll see how things go."

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 59.0 YDs 1792 TD 8 INT 4 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

Vrabel provided some clarity regarding Levis' injury, stating that the ankle injury is "the same thing he has been dealing with" in recent weeks. Vrabel did not, however, say who would start between Malik Willis or Ryan Tannehill if Levis can't go.

Levis has provided some promise during his eight starts this season. While his completion percentage isn't great (59%), Levis has thrown twice as many touchdown passes (eight) as interceptions (four). He threw four touchdowns in his first career start and led a thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" in Week 14.