Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has had an up-and-down 2024 season up to this point. Even with his struggles, Levis clearly hasn't lost his sense of humor.

On Thursday, Levis conducted his media availability and was asked what progress he has seen in his play over the past few weeks.

"I haven't thrown the ball underhanded or chest-passed it, so that's an improvement," Levis said. "Going back and watching the film, even of the first few weeks, I feel like (from) a decision-making standpoint, how I was seeing things was definitely a little bit better these past couple of weeks."

Levis has made some questionable decisions while under center, but he is attempting to put those behind him as the season moves along.

The Titans quarterback missed nearly a month of action while dealing with a shoulder injury. However, Levis made his return on Nov. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and has shown a tremendous amount of improvement in his two game since coming back to the gridiron.

Levis has passed for 470 yards and three touchdowns compared to just one interception in his two games since returning under center. The former second-round pick was able to accomplish that against the Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.

Levis clearly sees the room for improvement, but also isn't taking himself too seriously.