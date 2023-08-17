The Tennessee Titans are up in Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings ahead of their Week 2 preseason showdown, and it has not been an easy trip health-wise. On Wednesday, Titans second-year wideout Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain that will sideline him for a few weeks, and on Thursday, rookie quarterback Will Levis left practice early with an unknown issue.

Levis left the practice field early with trainers. Afterwards, Titans reporter Jim Wyatt said head coach Mike Vrabel did not offer any clarity on what Levis is dealing with, but did say that his status for Saturday's game is to be determined.

Paul Kuharsky later reported that Levis is dealing with a lower body injury.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 64.3 YDs 85 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

In last week's 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, Levis completed 9 of 14 passes for 85 yards and an interception while taking four sacks.

"It was a lot of fun," Levis told CBS Sports about the first preseason game. "I mean, everything that led up to it from OTAs in the spring to training camp and getting down the playbook and learning everything. I truly felt like my preparation throughout those phases of my pro career helped me for that moment, and I had a lot of fun. Went out there with a lot of confidence, didn't have a lot of nerves which felt great, and just felt good with the decisions that I made. Took a lot of great things from the game, and some learning points as well."

If Levis were to miss this weekend's matchup, it would open the door for second-year signal-caller Malik Willis to make more headway in the battle for QB2. An interesting question that is raised with this development is who else will play quarterback for the Titans? As of now, Tennessee has three quarterbacks on roster: Ryan Tannehill, Levis and Willis. Tannehill did not play at all in the preseason last year, so one has to wonder if Willis could play the entire matchup should Levis not be healthy enough to suit up, or if Tennessee could sign another quarterback before Saturday.