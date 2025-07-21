The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that quarterback Will Levis decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will cause him to miss the 2025 season. Levis, a former second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, participated in OTAs and offseason workouts with the Titans while competing with rookie Cameron Ward.

"We support his decision to focus on his long-term health," the Titans said in a statement. "He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Levis started nine games for the Titans as a rookie in 2023 and 12 games last season. He injured the AC joint in his throwing shoulder while diving for a first down in a Sept. 30 game against Miami Dolphins and re-aggravated the injury after returning to action in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-4 and 229-pound Levis subsequently missed three games and then was benched after a Week 15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his 12 starts, he compiled a 2-10 record while throwing for 2,091 yards 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 183 yards.

Though Ward was already the runaway favorite to start for the Titans, given that Tennessee selected him first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Levis' decision to opt into surgery all but solidifies Ward's spot atop the depth chart.

Ward finished fourth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting after guiding Miami to a 10-2 regular season record. He led the FBS with 39 touchdown passes, becoming the first ACC quarterback to ever do so, and set a combined FCS and FBS career touchdowns record with 158. He threw for over 18,000 yards through stops at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami.