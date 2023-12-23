Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who is questionable with an ankle injury, is not likely to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN. The report means we will likely see quarterback Ryan Tannehill start his first game since Week 6.

The official word on who starts will come in on Sunday ahead of the 1 p.m. ET matchup.

Levis sprained his right ankle during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He was unable to participate in any drills until Friday, when he was listed as limited in practice.

Tannehill was the starter to begin the 2023 season, but has not taken the field since spraining his ankle in October. Before going down with the ankle injury, Tannehill threw for 1,128 yards, with a 62.0 completion percentage, two touchdowns, six interceptions and a 2-4 record.

The 35-year-old's injury paved the way for Levis to show head coach Mike Vrabel what he brings to the table.

In his first career start, Levis became the first quarterback since the merger to throw for 225 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 65% completion percentage. After taking over for the veteran for two weeks, Vrabel announced the rookie would be the starter for the team going forward.

In eight games, Levis had 1,792 yards a 59.0 completion percentage, eight touchdowns, four interceptions and a 3-5 record.

With Levis now questionable, Tannehill has an opportunity to boost his resume if he wants to test the open market this offseason. Tannehill is in the final year of his contract.