Tennessee Titans star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has played with talented quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence throughout his NFL career. Now he shares the field with No. 1 pick Cam Ward, whose NFL expectations are sky high after a stellar 2024 at Miami.

"I could feel something in me," Ridley said about Ward in an interview with ESPN. "It was like, this kid's good and I got to be good. I can't fall behind. I got to be a help. I got to be a big help cause it's time to dominate."

Ridley and Ward established a strong rapport right off the bat as the duo clicked in offseason OTAs and beyond. That connection continued in the preseason opener when Ward tossed his first completion to Ridley on a 27-yard play that came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, Ward found Ridley on three occasions on Tennessee's second drive in that preseason contest. After hauling in the 27-yard completion, Ridley also recorded catches that totaled 13 and 10 yards on that particular offensive series.

"That boy right there is different," Ward said of Ridley. "I ain't never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He's one of the top-five receivers in the NFL. I'm blessed to play with him because he's going to make me look good."

Ridley begins his second season with the Titans after signing a four-year, $92 million deal. The veteran wideout delivered a solid first season with the Titans as he hauled in 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.

Tennessee received inconsistent quarterback play from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph throughout the 2024 season, which led to a 3-14 record and ultimately the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The pair combined to throw 21 interceptions, but Ridley still emerged as a downfield threat.

Ridley is one of five captains alongside Ward.

"There's probably not a guy that practices as hard as [Ridley] on a snap-to-snap basis," Titans coach Brian Callahan added. "He's really grown in his leadership. I'm actually really proud of Rid and the things that he's accomplished in that realm over the course of the offseason. He's deserving of it, he has earned it, and I'm glad his teammates see it the same way."