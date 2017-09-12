TJ Carrie excelled after moving to slot in Week 1 vs. Titans

Entering Week 1 for the Oakland Raiders, there were plenty of questions about the cornerback play. They were set to face a tough Tennessee Titans team, and aside from David Amerson, there was very little consistency among the rest of the group.

With rookie cornerback Gareon Conley inactive for the game, the Raiders opted to put TJ Carrie on the outside and start Sean Smith in the slot. But, after Carrie's early struggles, the coaching staff flipped it and put him in the slot.

The result was both surprising and wonderful. Smith had an excellent game on the outside, allowing just two catches for four yards, per Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus.

But, as Gayle also pointed out, Carrie's play was drastically better when he moved to the slot.

#Raiders' TJ Carrie played 34 of his 41 coverage snaps from the slot. He only allowed 3 rec. for 19 yards on 5 targets when in the slot. — Austin Gayle (@AustinGayle_PFF) September 11, 2017

Pretty impressive to see that from him against a strong group of receivers that included Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker and Corey Davis. Obviously, Carrie and the rest of this secondary will be consistently challenged moving forward, but this is a positive sign as we move toward Week 2.