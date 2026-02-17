This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday! It's Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through all the sports news you need to know to start your day.

Just as exciting as catching up on the news is realizing that, once again, you can spend your entire Tuesday just watching sports. There is a full slate of Winter Olympic events to get you going from the early morning to late afternoon. Some of the best tennis players in the world will also be in action, and one of the biggest sporting events in the world resumes as the UEFA Champions League continues. And then the night ends with a showdown of two top 10 college basketball teams.

Let's get into it and kick off a big Tuesday of sports the right way.

🏅 Five things to know Tuesday

⛸ Do not miss this: Women's singles figure skating competition gets underway

Getty Images

One of the most anticipated parts of the Olympics kicks off Tuesday with the start of the women's figure skating singles events. Tuesday sees the start of the women's short program. (And you can keep up with all of the day's action right here.) All eyes will be on Amber Glenn (center), Isabeau Levito (right) and Alysa Liu (left) as they each will be attempting to become the first American woman to medal in singles figure skating since 2006.

Liu has one of the most compelling stories in the Milan Cortina Games, having retired in 2022 at just 16 years old. Liu had already compiled a laundry list of accomplishments when she stepped away from the ice. She's a two-time U.S. Championships figure skating gold medalist, a two-time U.S. Championships silver medalist and at 13 became the youngest U.S. women's national champion ever.

She decided to return to figure skating in 2024, setting her own terms for how her career would go, and instantly got back to her old success, as outlined by Jasmyn Wimbish.

Wimbish: "The struggle didn't last for long, though, as Liu did the unthinkable just a year after returning to the sport. At the 2025 World Championships, she became the first U.S. woman to win a world title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006. Winning gold at the World Championships was not on Liu's bingo card, but her comeback has been full of surprises.

"Since Liu's returned, you can see more creative expression from her. She's choosing more edgy music than you'd expect from a typical ice skating program, like a medley of Lady Gaga songs that her free skate program was set to, which won silver at the U.S. figure skating championships on Jan. 11."

⚽ Champions League playoff round begins Tuesday

Getty Images

While the top eight teams in the UEFA Champions League standings have already locked up spots in the Round of 16, 16 more teams will battle in the playoff round for a spot in the knockout stage. Those matches kick off on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday with the first leg of the playoff. Those teams will play a second leg next week, with the scores totaled to determine which team advances to the Round of 16.

We have you covered with everything you need to know before Galatasaray and Juventus kick off the action on Paramount+ at 12:45 p.m., with three matches to follow at 3 p.m., also on Paramount+. James Benge took a look at some of the top Champions League burning questions, including if PSG will be able to peak at the right moment.

Benge: "Twelve months ago, you could see the first signs that something special was bubbling at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain coalescing in such a fashion that in a flash they had established themselves as quite clearly the best team on the planet, bound for that Champions League title they had long craved. The only question coming into this season was whether the past few months had been the birth of a dynasty or the sort of magical union of form and fitness that no team could realistically expect to hold up for several years in a row."

Read more:

🏈 The 10 rules to live by during NFL free agency

Getty Images

NFL roster construction is a tangle of various complications, from success in the draft, salary cap management and free agent additions, making the right moves can seem impossible. But hitting the mark just right, such as choosing to bet it all on Sam Darnold, can take you to the promised land. Just ask the Seahawks. Or, more depressingly, the Vikings.

Douglas Clawson has constructed a list of his 10 rules to succeed during the NFL free agency period, and the number one rule is that spending big does not guarantee success.

Clawson: "Teams that spend the most money in free agency are usually dumpster fire franchises that aren't drafting and developing well, so instead of paying their own players, they overpay for veterans in free agency. It's an ineffective Band-Aid.

"This year's Super Bowl teams are the exception, not the rule. The 2025 Patriots authored one of the greatest turnarounds ever to reach the Super Bowl and the Seahawks won it all. Both ranked top five in free agent spending last offseason.

"Still, the top five free agent spenders on an annual basis over the last 10 seasons have a win pct of .471. The teams at the bottom have winning records, though."

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

We're also watching the Winter Olympics all day. Check out the complete schedule of the day's events.

🎾 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round 2: No. 1 Elena Rybakina vs. Kimberly Birrell, 10 a.m. on Tennis Channel

🎾 Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round 1: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Arthur Rinderknech, 11:30 a.m. on Tennis Channel

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Galatasaray, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at AS Monaco, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Benfica, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

🏀 No. 1 Michigan at No. 7 Purdue (M), 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 21 Tennessee at No. 17 Ole Miss (W), 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 No. 9 Nebraska at Iowa (M), 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network