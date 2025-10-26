Of the seven NFL games in the 1 p.m. ET window, four of them have a point spread of 7 points or greater by at least one online sports betting platform. However, heavy favorites don't always win, and they certainly don't always cover, so how should you factor these lopsided spreads into making Sunday early bets on the Week 8 NFL schedule? The SportsLine model has some favorites it likes, and others it doesn't, with one favorite it's backing being the Eagles as 7.5-point favorites to defeat the Giants in Philadelphia after losing in New York less than three weeks ago. The model and SportsLine's team of experts aren't backing all favorites, though, as one of SportsLine's top experts has the Panthers covering as 7.5-point underdogs as a Sunday early best bet for NFL action.

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Texans -2.5 (-105)

Mac Jones will make his fourth straight start for the 49ers on Sunday with Brock Purdy (toe) still out. The 49ers are 2-1 in Jones' last three starts, but 1-1 on the road as they will travel to Houston. Jones has no touchdowns compared to three interceptions over his last two starts, and this week, he'll go against arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Texans have the No. 1 scoring defense (14.7 points per game allowed), while allowing the fourth-fewest yards (274.2 per game). Houston got off to a slow start with a 0-3 record, but the Texans are 2-1 over their last three games while averaging 29.7 ppg over that span. The model projects the Texans to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

Game: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Eagles -7.5

The Eagles were embarrassed in a primetime matchup the last time they played the Giants, losing, 34-17, on Thursday Night Football. Less than three full weeks later, they meet again, but this time in Philadelphia, where the Eagles have dominated the head-to-head series. The Eagles haven't lost to the Giants in Philadelphia since 2013, and the Eagles haven't lost both their head-to-head matchups against the Giants in the same season since 2007. The model doesn't expect this to change on Sunday, and it projects the Eagles to win in dominating fashion, covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Panthers +7.5

"The Bills come off a much-needed bye that followed back-to-back losses, and the expectation is that they'll go back to being one of the league's elite teams. But I'm not sure how the bye will fix a rush defense that ranks last in yards per play by a wide margin," SportsLine expert RJ White said. "That's an issue with a good Panthers running game on tap, and the Buffalo offense will have to play up to previous levels to take that attack out of the game. But the Panthers' defense has started to solidify, helping Carolina to consistently win the yardage battle in the last three weeks. Andy Dalton is a veteran QB who can protect the ball, let the run game and defense do its thing and keep this close."

