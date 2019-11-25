Today's Top Picks: A trio of best bets for Ravens-Rams on Monday Night Football

It's Thanksgiving week, which means that sports are going on seemingly 24 hours per day right now, which is fantastic. Still, even with all the Feast Week college basketball going on at all hours of the day, the main course of any Monday during the fall is always Monday Night Football.

So, since I love you, I have three plays for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. There's no need to thank me, even if this is the one week a year when we're supposed to do such things.

All odds are via FanDuel.

1. Ravens at Rams: Under 47.5

I had initially been leaning toward the over in this game. The closer I look, however, the more it feels the under is the smarter play. While Lamar Jackson is the superstar that the broadcast will be focused on -- and he is the most exciting player in the game -- I think the two defenses involved are the best units on both teams. Particularly since trading for Marcus Peters, the Ravens defense has been one of the best in the league. Then there's the Rams defense Peters used to be on, which has not dropped off at all because it replaced him with Jalen Ramsey.

The more I look at this game, the more convinced I become that whichever team wins, they aren't likely to have more than 24 points.

2. Lamar Jackson passing yards: Under 226.5

We might as well correlate our props, right? As amazing as Lamar Jackson is, if there's a defense out there that can give him some problems, and a defensive coordinator who can slow him down, it's the Rams and Wade Phillips. Jackson has always been underrated as a passer, but looking at this matchup, I think if he's going to have a big game, he'll do more damage with his legs than his arm.

As a team, the Rams are allowing 235.5 passing yards per game, but in four games with Ramsey, that number is down to 226.8 yards -- including Andy Dalton throwing for 329 yards on 52 attempts (6.3 yards per). Lamar, meanwhile, has only thrown for 227 yards or more in a game five times this season, and he's only done so once in his last six games. On the road in a spot the Ravens may be trailing could lead to more passing attempts than the 21 per game he's averaged over the last four. Still, I think this Rams secondary is good enough to overcome the possibility of increased opportunity.

3. Todd Gurley rushing yards: Over 62.5

An over might not seem like it's in line with the under play, but running the ball a lot tends to lead to fewer points being scored, and I get the sense the Rams are going to run the ball a lot in this game. Both because Jared Goff isn't the kind of QB you want to give too much responsibility to, and because Baltimore's run defense has been the one spot you're better off attacking.

Opposing backs have averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 91.8 yards rushing per game over Baltimore's last eight. Gurley has only rushed for 63 yards or more in four of the Rams 10 games this season, but two of those games have been the last two. He's volume-dependent, but I think he gets the carries tonight.