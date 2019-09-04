Today's Top Picks: An MLB underdog best bet, plus a Packers-Bears play worth making right now

As a football fan of both varieties, the offseason can seem extremely long. You go about half a year between football games that matter (sorry, preseason NFL), and then they finally show up, and they pummel you. From Thursday to Saturday there were college football games everywhere you looked, and it was awesome. They were then followed by games on both Sunday and Monday night. It was heaven for a football fan.

Then Tuesday and Wednesday come along, and there's no football. Suddenly, those two days seem as long as the entire offseason, but thankfully, football will return on Thursday night. The Packers and Bears will start another NFL season, and I have a pick for that game available here, but like real life, you're going to have to get through the baseball first.

I will gladly take the Twins as underdogs when I can get them. Particularly when they're facing a team like the Red Sox, who are still technically in the wild card hunt but aren't really in the wild card hunt. Plus, Eduardo Rodriguez is starting for the Red Sox tonight, and while he's been perfectly acceptable this season, he's also a lefty. The Twins crush lefties to the tune of a .364 wOBA and .243 ISO. Combine that power with Rodriguez's tendency to lose his control, and the most homer-happy team in the league should add to its total tonight.

The pitching matchup here bodes well for a lower-scoring affair. Chicago's Ivan Nova doesn't strike out nearly as many hitters as Cleveland's Shane Bieber, but not allowing many walks is something they have in common. Nova's walk rate is 32 percent below league average while Bieber's is at 40 percent. Both also induce more groundballs than flyballs, which should depress scoring even further. Finally, the forecast calls for winds blowing in tonight, so what balls do get put in the air will have to fight against that. All of which bodes well for an under.

3. Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Under 46.5

There's not much I like about the spread in this game, but I do like the under for a very simple reason. In football, offenses are all about timing and reps. Defense is about reacting to what you see. Well, Aaron Rodgers didn't play during the preseason. Mitch Trubisky and the key Bears starters on offense saw limited time as well. While Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers, it's not crazy to think he'll be a bit rusty in his first game action of the year. So with two offenses that aren't in the groove going against one another, I'm skeptical that we're due for a high-scoring affair here.

