Today's Top Picks: Analyzing the many QB injuries and the best Monday Night Football bet
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
NFL quarterbacks are falling by the wayside at an alarming rate. On Monday morning, it was announced that New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will be for at least six weeks and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season. In those cases, it could be another instance of time catching up to us all.
Both Brees and Roethlisberger will one day be in Canton, and both have continued to play well later into their respective careers. Brees turned 40 in January and Big Ben celebrated his 37th birthday two months later. Both are closer to the end of their career than the start, and we usually see QBs of this age not named Tom Brady suffer injuries like this that they're never able to overcome. I hope that's not the case this time.
Then there's the other end of the spectrum, where QBs are so young they're still coming down with mono. That's why Sam Darnold won't be under center for the New York Jets on Monday night, and that game is where we find the first of my three picks for tonight.
All odds are via William Hill.
1. Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: Under 45
I got the Browns -2.5 in my NFL picks column last Thursday before the Sam Darnold news broke. I loved it then, and I love it now, but I don't love the Browns -6.5. That's where the line is now that everyone has reacted to the Darnold injury. So I'm pivoting a bit with this under pick. I don't trust the Cleveland Browns -- you know, the Cleveland Browns -- as nearly a touchdown favorite on the road in a spotlight game. Instead, I'll bank on the Jets offense looking to stay as conservative as possible with Trevor Siemian, and keep that Browns offense on the field. I still think Cleveland wins, and I think it covers more often than not, but I think the under comes through more often than any other possibility.
2. Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals: Nationals -135
Usually, I'm fading a pitcher like Stephen Strasburg in this spot, as he's the best pitcher on the bump tonight, and those teams are often overvalued. That's not the case here, however, as the Nats are on the road. Still, the Cardinals offense is average, and their starter tonight is nothing exceptional. Dakota Hudson gets a lot of groundballs, but he doesn't miss bats, he walks a lot of hitters, and gives up plenty of hard contact. I enjoy fading those pitchers even more than aces. Take the Nats at a reasonable price.
3. Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: Over 9
Another staple on the menu! I love overs in Robbie Ray starts. He's continuously overvalued when it comes to totals in his starts. Yes, he strikes out a ton of hitters, but he walks a ton as well. There's a reason the over has gone 33-16-2 in Ray's last 51 home starts. Going against an offense as weak as Miami's has kept this total even lower than where it should be, but I like this matchup for the Marlins offense. They'll do enough to help us get past 9 runs.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Former Steelers WR addresses rumor
The Steelers are not bringing back Eli Rogers despite the recent struggles of their receiving...
-
Steelers playoff chances without Big Ben
The Steelers' playoff hopes take a big dip with Big Ben out of the lineup, but not a complete...
-
Mark Davis takes Allegiant flight
Davis appears to be taking the Raiders' sponsorship very seriously
-
Pile: Future murky with Brees, Big Ben
Two of the 10 best quarterbacks in the world might have just gone down for a while with injuries
-
Saints' odds without Brees plummet
Brees will return in 2019, but how will the Saints fare without him in the coming weeks
-
State of the AFC North with Big Ben out
The outlook for the AFC North has changed drastically in just a couple of weeks