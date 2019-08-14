Today's Top Picks: Antonio Brown better be willing to pony up for a helmet, plus best bets for MLB and WNBA

Antonio Brown needs a new old helmet. As he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, if you can find him the new old helmet he needs, he's willing to make a trade with you. He'll give you a signed Raiders helmet that he wore in practice.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

Which, on the surface, seems pretty cool. NFL helmets are always great additions to the office, and if you're a Raiders fan, it's even better.

But you know what? It's a horrible deal.

Do not forget that last week, when news first started surfacing about Brown's issues with the league over his helmet, he threatened to retire if he wasn't allowed to play with the same helmet he's always worn. That means Brown was willing to give up the $30.125 million that's guaranteed in his new contract with the Raiders. So, if Brown was willing to give up $30 million last week, I would think he'd be willing to give up more this week than just a signed helmet.

So if you have what he needs, negotiate wisely.

The Mets have finally started to lose again, dropping their last two, but I like this matchup for them at this price. Dallas Keuchel is starting for the Braves, and he's been pretty ordinary since joining their rotation. His ERA is at 4.83, and his strikeout rate is 22 percent below league average for MLB starters. Also, while he's still elite at getting batters to hit the ball on the ground, he's proven to be homer prone as well. So when he is giving up fly balls, he's giving up hard-hit ones. Plus, the Braves' bullpen has been a tire fire of late. It has an ERA of 6.99 over the last 30 days, which is the worst in MLB in that period. I think the Mets win this game often enough to justify taking them here.

I still believe that a good pitcher resides inside Chris Archer. The problem is that he pitches for an organization who found success pitching a certain way a couple of years ago, and seems unwilling to change its approach despite changes in the game since then. And Archer is suffering for it. Now, some of that is on him. He still walks way too many hitters, and he's facing a team here that strikes out less often than any other team in baseball. I think he's going to give up two long balls tonight at a minimum. Take the Halos at home.

3. Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Under 154

This is a matchup of two of the better offenses in the WNBA, and I think that's led to an inflated total here. The line opened at 151.5 and has been bet up to 154. I think that's too high. While the Mercury are the second-most efficient offense in the league, they also move at the second-slowest pace in the league. As dogs at home against a better team, I expect they'll try to slow the game down even more tonight in an attempt to limit Connecticut's possessions, which should depress scoring even more.

