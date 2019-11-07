Today's Top Picks: Best bet for Chargers-Raiders on Thursday Night Football and two NBA plays to jump on

What an awful week it's been for favorites in the NBA. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers nearly completed one of the greatest against-the-spread comebacks in league history. They opened the fourth quarter trailing by 13 and needing to win by eight to cover the spread. They pushed their lead into double digits, but a garbage-time 3-pointer followed by the Lakers running out the clock pushed the margin of victory down only to six.

One night later, the Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in a similar situation. They led by as many 14 in the fourth quarter with a closing spread of Bucks -5.5. But a banked 3-pointer by Landry Shamet in the game's final minute cost them the cover as well.

Both NBA picks today align with a favorite. That sort of underdog luck is bound to regress.

All lines via William Hill.

1. Chargers at Raiders: Under 49

This scoring total, on paper, is preposterous. The Chargers have had exactly one game all season with a total score above 49. It came during Week 1. The last time the Chargers topped this number, you probably hadn't heard of Gardner Minshew. He has since gone through the entire starting quarterback cycle and been benched without the Chargers reaching that number again. On Thursday, they are playing a slow-paced offense that runs down the clock and almost never turns the ball over. This line should be several points lower.

SportsLine's Stephen Oh is 10-4 with his last 14 against-the-spread picks involving Oakland, and he's locked in another confident pick for the Raiders' game on Thursday against the Chargers. See which side Oh likes by heading over to SportsLine.

The standings only have a game and a half between the Blazers and Clippers, but the true margin is enormous. Portland has a negative point differential. The Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard on the floor, are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per 100 possessions. With home-court advantage and a rested Leonard, the gap here is meaningful.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure has cashed on over 80 percent of his SportsLine lineups so far during this NBA season, so you'll want to see who makes the cut for his optimal lineups on Thursday. Check out his picks over at SportsLine.

There is a degree of projection involved in this pick. The Spurs are historically better than just about any other team in the NBA at racking up wins against subpar competition. Over the last three seasons, they are a staggering 84-28 against teams below .500. If you believe that the Thunder are playing above their heads right now -- a distinct possibility since few projected them to have the No. 3 defense in the NBA -- then now would be a moment to jump on their potential regression against an opponent that typically fares extremely well against teams in their expected range.

Legendary NFL handicapper Hank Goldberg is 25-16 in his last 41 best bets, and he's already hit two best bet parlays this season. See which three teams make the cut for Goldberg's Week 10 best bets over at SportsLine.