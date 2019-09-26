Today's Top Picks: Best bets for Eagles vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football

Seeing the Eagles and Packers lined up on the "Thursday Night Football" schedule feels like an accident. The Eagles? Surely the NFL meant the Jaguars. Pitting one of the NFL's few remaining undefeated teams against a desperate former Super Bowl champion is a matchup befitting "Sunday Night Football." It is almost too decadent for a Thursday.

But it is on a Thursday, and with that scheduling comes complications. The two teams combined to list 27 players on their injury reports this week. Five have been ruled out, with four more earning the "questionable" label. A matchup that could have enormous playoff implications for both sides is going to be determined in large part by who has the better the backups.

It will be a war of attrition tonight, and we've got you covered with picks for it.

All lines via William Hill unless specified.

1. Eagles at Packers: Eagles +4

The Packers are 3-0, but their margins of victory have been only seven, five and 11. Not exactly blowouts, and they have been based in large part on Green Bay's league-best plus-6 turnover differential. That is not remotely sustainable, and if turnovers do regress to the mean, the Packers become a much more vulnerable team. Suddenly five-point wins turn into two-point losses. One-possession games are typically 50-50 propositions. The coin isn't going to keep falling in Green Bay's favor forever.

The Eagles have been on the opposite side of the luck spectrum so far this year. They have a minus-2 turnover differential, and their two losses have come by a combined seven points. As they inch closer to full health, those close losses are going to flip into close wins. The gap between these two teams is fairly minimal, but the spread isn't. Take the points and thank me later.

2. Eagles at Packers: Over 46.5

Eagles games have been high-scoring affairs so far this year. Two of their three outings so far have gone over 46.5 total points, and the one that went under landed at 44. There's a simple explanation for why the same hasn't been true for the Packers: they've faced three great defenses (the Bears, Vikings and Broncos) who also happen to have below-average quarterback play. Those games were geared to defense. With Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert back in the fold for this one, the Eagles should score enough to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers and force him to play more aggressively.

3. Eagles at Packers: Zach Ertz under 6.5 receptions

Line via DraftKings

Green Bay's defense has been great this year against just about everyone, but tight ends have been their specialty. Through three games, the Packers have allowed only 10 receptions to tight ends. Without DeSean Jackson luring safeties away from the play, the Packers will be able to focus the brunt of their defensive effort on shutting down Ertz. Jeffery may have a big game in his return to the lineup, but Ertz will be quiet in this one.

