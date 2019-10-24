Today's Top Picks: Best bets for ugly Thursday Night Football matchup, Bucks-Rockets and Clippers-Warriors
The NFL did the NBA a real solid with its scheduling this week. Social media's favorite sport has four of its marquee teams battling on its first Thursday of the season, three of whom have not played yet and two of whom have 2019 All-Stars appearing in new uniforms for the first time, and the NFL's counterprogramming is ... the Redskins. Nobody wants to watch the Redskins. Redskins fans don't even want to watch the Redskins. How nice of the two sports to cooperate like this and give fans who want to watch two great basketball games the night off in football.
Of course, we don't take nights off in this space. So long as there are picks to be made, those picks will be made here. All lines via William Hill.
1. Redskins at Vikings: Redskins +16.5
Kirk Cousins is 5-13 in night games for his career. His primetime struggles are well-documented and were perhaps the biggest reason that the Vikings missed the playoffs last year. In light of those struggles, Cousins failing to earn any meaningful measure of revenge beyond a victory seems like the likeliest outcome, especially with Adam Thielen out. The Vikings will squeak this one out, but Cousins is not one to make statements in games like this.
2. Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets: Bucks +2
The Bucks engineered the strategy that almost every team adopted in some fashion to defend James Harden last season: force him right, glue Brook Lopez's feet to the area adjacent to the basket, and don't give an inch off shooters. They held him to 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting the last time they met, but most importantly, he attempted only five free throws. Harden has since adjusted to that tactic, as a player of his caliber will adjust to almost any gameplan thrown at him. But almost every defense that has succeeded against him followed some variation of that strategy. Harden becomes mortal when he isn't fouled, and his pick-and-roll game can be defended by two players. Even on the road, a 60-win team has the advantage over a mortal Harden.
3. Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors: Clippers -2
The Clippers scored 115.5 points per 100 possessions in their opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that employs Anthony Davis, insists on playing multiple centers at once and is loaded with perimeter defenders. That figure would have been the best in the NBA over the full season, and while one-game samples are usually worthless, it serves to make a very basic point here: if the Clippers could do that to the Lakers, a team that should be quite good defensively, what on Earth are they going to do against the Warriors, a team that currently employs only two good defensive players on its entire roster?
