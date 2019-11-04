Today's Top Picks: Three best bets for Giants vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football

There is a football game tonight. Given that it's a Monday in November, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Monday Night Football is a thing that's been around for a long time now. What might come as something of a surprise to you is that you'll be able to say "there's a football game tonight" for the next few weeks.

#MACtion starts on Tuesday night and will continue through the end of the college football regular season. That means there will be either an NFL or college football game played every day from now until Wednesday, November 27. That's the day before Thanksgiving.

So there's a lot of football coming your way in the coming weeks, but while we'll bet the rest of it later, tonight we'll focus on the Monday night contest.

All lines are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Cowboys at Giants: Cowboys -6.5

The spread is at Dallas -7 in some books, but if you can find it at -6.5, hammer the Cowboys. They're coming off a bye, and they're a lot healthier now than they were in recent games. Tackles Tyron Smith and La'El Collins are back, which will be huge for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Amari Cooper is healthy, as are Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb. When all these players were on the field together for the season-opener against the Giants, the Cowboys won 35-17. Yes, that game was in Dallas, but Elliott wasn't in game shape at that point either. They're all healthy now, and they're all in game shape. The Cowboys should win by at least a touchdown.

2. Amari Cooper to score a TD +105

In that first meeting, Cooper finished with six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. He's caught a touchdown in four of Dallas' seven games this season. Mike Evans torched this New York secondary for a line of 8/190/3. Adam Thielen went for 7/130/2 and Kenny Golladay was at 6/123/2. Big-time receivers have feasted against this Giants defense in 2019, and Amari will tonight again.

3. Saquon Barkley Receiving Yards: Over 37.5

Saquon Barkley has played three games against the Cowboys in his career. In those three games, he's been targeted 30 times for 22 catches and 132 receiving yards. That's an average of 10 targets, 7.3 receptions and 44 yards per game. The Giants will likely be trailing for most of this game and forced to throw the ball. Barkley is the focal point of the offense, so he'll be a part of that passing attack. Getting 38 yards through the air doesn't seem like too much to ask.