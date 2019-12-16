Today's Top Picks: Three best bets for Saints-Colts on 'Monday Night Football'

It's fitting that the Saints are playing on "Monday Night Football" this week because I'm feeling very much like a Saints fan right now. No, not because I'm rooting for the Saints, but because I'm angry with NFL officials. On Sunday, the Bears were in a must-win game against the Packers. Early in that game, the Bears punted from deep within their own territory. The punt was caught at midfield, and the Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson delivered a perfect hit on the returner, jarring the ball loose, and Chicago recovered it.

The problem was that the officials threw a flag on Patterson for interfering with the returner's ability to catch the punt. He did no such thing. Every replay showed as much, and even Fox resident official Dean Blandino confirmed it was the wrong call. The call couldn't be challenged, and instead of it being Bears ball at the 50-yard line, it was the Packers' ball at the Chicago 35. The Packers would get a touchdown out of it. A touchdown that would loom large in a 21-13 loss.

Now, was it really just that one call that decided the game? Of course not, but it's easier to deal with the anger when you convince yourself it is. So that's what I'm doing. Anyway, here are three player props for tonight's game. The only way they won't win is if those evil refs get in the way yet again.

All odds are via FanDuel.

1. Michael Thomas receiving yards: Over 103.5

He's been the best receiver in the NFL this season, and this is a perfect matchup for him. The Saints offense always performs better at home, and the Colts play a lot of zone defense. There is no receiver in the NFL better at picking apart zone coverage than Michael Thomas. He's also Brees' favorite target. Of Brees' 280 pass attempts this season, 83 have been to Thomas. That's 29.6 percent. Furthermore, Thomas has had at least 10 targets in 10 of the 13 games he's played this season and has had at least 100 receiving yards in six of the last seven.

2. Marlon Mack rushing yards: Over 55.5

If you're the Colts, the best way to keep the Saints from scoring a bunch of points is to keep their offense off the field. One of the ways you can do that is by running the ball a lot, and that's something the Colts prefer to do naturally. Indy ranks fifth in the NFL in run rate and will be going against a New Orleans defense that lost both defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport to injury this week. Mack will be a focal point of the Indianapolis offense on Monday night. The concern here is that New Orleans doesn't get off to a hot start. If Indianapolis falls behind early, they might be forced to abandon the run altogether.

3. Zach Pascal to score a touchdown: +280

If T.Y. Hilton is healthy tonight, I love this play. If he doesn't, I like it, but not nearly as much. The reason is that if Hilton is playing, Pascal will be pushed into the slot, which is where he's at his best. It also means that Saints corner Marcus Lattimore will be shadowing Hilton on the field and ignoring Pascal. If we look at what slot receivers have been able to do against this Saints defense, you see the opportunity for Pascal. Tyler Lockett, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Kenny Stills and Kendrick Bourne have combined for eight touchdown catches this season against New Orleans out of the slot. Furthermore, Lockett, Godwin and Cooper Kupp have all gone for at least 120 yards against the Saints. I wouldn't expect that kind of overall production from Pascal, but he's caught three touchdowns on 19 targets in the slot this season.