Today's Top Picks: Three best bets for Titans vs. Jaguars on 'Thursday Night Football'

Welcome to Super Bowl Thursday! No, I am not talking about the true Super Bowl, the one that takes place in February and yes, is played on a Sunday. I am speaking, of course, about a far holier day on the NFL calendar, the biggest Thursday Night Football game of the year: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thursday Night Football, as a weekly enterprise, is in only its eighth season. The first two were relatively uneventful. But a fateful Week 16 matchup in the third caught lightning in a bottle. Charlie Whitehurst threw for 287 yards, but Jordan Todman's 71 on the ground for Jacksonville were too much for the Titans to overcome. Sensing insatiable fan demand for more Bishop Sankey and Toby Gerhart, the NFL acted swiftly and built an annual institution.

The Titans and Jaguars will play their fifth Thursday game in six years tonight. It is the NFL's most enduring tradition aside from Tom Brady's inevitable hoisting of the Lombardi Trophy, and you know we have picks ready this AFC South showdown.

All lines via William Hill unless specified.

1. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars +1.5

Lost in the Jalen Ramsey drama and the flood of injuries is how well the Jaguars have acquitted themselves in the first two weeks. Playing largely with a rookie quarterback, they've now held their own against two of the best three teams in the AFC last season. They came a few inches away from beating a superior Houston Texans team on the road, while the Titans couldn't protect their home field against Jacoby Brissett and the Colts. Perhaps one of these teams meaningfully separates from the other during the course of the season, but two weeks in, there isn't much of a reason for the Jaguars to be getting points at home. That is especially true if Ramsey plays.

2. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Under 39

These two teams scored 54 points in last year's two matchups combined, neither of which went over this total. Gardner Minshew is making his second career start, and his first ended with only 12 points. The Titans have scored 60 points through two weeks, but 21 of them came off Cleveland Browns turnovers. Tennessee is on its fifth offensive coordinator in five years, and it is only the third week of the season. Odds are a Thursday night game against even a compromised version of one of the NFL's best defenses isn't going to end in a shootout.

3. Derrick Henry over 80.5 rushing yards

Line via DraftKings

The Jaguars have had a dominant passing defense for years, but a fairly mediocre one against the run in that span. They are ranked 17th in that department so far this year after finishes of 14th and 12th in the past two years. In a low-scoring game, there should be plenty of rushing attempts, and Henry has eclipsed this total in his last six games. He should make it seven-for-seven in this one.

