Today's Top Picks: Why Packers' spread is slipping and Nationals have earned your trust
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
It's a wonderful time of the year when all the major sports are ongoing, though the NBA is still in the preseason. While I am not yet ready to bust out picks for NBA preseason games yet, I do have three sports covered in today's column.
That doesn't mean we won't start dropping NBA preseason picks at some point. If you're going to be a degenerate, you might as well be a degenerate, you know? Anyway, all the odds listed for tonight's picks are via William Hill.
1. Lions at Packers -- Green Bay -3.5
NFL regular season: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
If you haven't paid a lot of attention to the Lions this season, don't feel bad about it. There usually isn't any reason to. Be prepared, though, because this Lions team is pretty good. At least, it has been to this point. Oddly enough, that's one of the reasons I want to fade it tonight. This line opened with the Packers as 6-point favorites and has been bet down to 3.5. Part of it is people realize the Lions don't suck, but it's also partly due to Davante Adams not being available.
Well, I'm not sure that's the worst thing for the Packers. Aaron Jones has deserved more touches for a while, and he's started getting them with Adams down. This coincides with Aaron Rodgers not quite being Aaron Freaking Rodgers anymore, which is a good thing for his health and this offense. The Packers have a good defense and don't need Rodgers to be an NFL MVP player. They just need him to make the plays he's still capable of making and let Jones share the load. Plus, I'm sorry, but I'm not ready to bet against Rodgers at home in a primetime game against a divisional opponent. He's made a living ripping these teams to shreds.
SportsLine expert RJ White is 28-4 on his past 32 Packers picks, and he's got a strong lean on tonight's over-under. Check out that pick plus his spread choice now on SportsLine.
2. Cardinals at Nationals -- Washington -128
NLCS Game 3: 7:38 p.m. ET, TBS (stream on fuboTV -- try for free here)
The Cardinals need Jack Flaherty to be at his absolute best tonight to keep them from the precipice of elimination. I think Flaherty will be good, I just think Stephen Strasburg will be better. I like the under 7 runs a little, but it's scary with it being this low and with the Nationals bullpen still being the Nationals bullpen. But Flaherty is a bit fly-ball prone, and that worries me. The balls have clearly been deadened in the postseason, but it's warmer in Washington than it was in St. Louis over the weekend, and I think some balls are bound to leave the park tonight. I'd bet on Flaherty being the guy to give them up instead of Strasburg.
Our computers are crushing it on MLB picks this year, and the SportsLine model has another strong pick for NLCS Game 3. Check it out here before placing any bets!
3. Oilers at Blackhawks -- over 6.5
NHL regular season: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free here)
As a Chicagoan, it's made me sad to watch the Blackhawks in recent years. The dynasty is done, and for the most part, this has been a bad team since the beginning of last season. But it's also been a profitable team. Since the start of last year, the over has gone a remarkable 53-27-5 in Blackhawks games. This season it's 2-1 in three games. I'm riding the Blackhawks Over train until it derails, and you should too.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Packers vs. Lions odds, sims, MNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Lions vs. Packers game 10,000 times.
-
Redskins want to run ball even more
Bill Callahan is worried about rush attempts in a passing league
-
Cowboys and Rams not in good shape
Kanell and Bell sit down to discuss if the Cowboys or Rams are in worst shape
-
Will Dissly likely ruptured his Achilles
Seattle has seemingly lost their tight end.
-
10 biggest Week 6 surprises, milestones
Week 6 of the NFL season featured a trio of second-year QBs, and here's why Auden Tate deserves...
-
Owens, Bryant tear into Jason Garrett
Two Cowboys legends who know Garrett well are eviscerating him following a third-straight loss
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots