Today's Top Picks: Why Packers' spread is slipping and Nationals have earned your trust

It's a wonderful time of the year when all the major sports are ongoing, though the NBA is still in the preseason. While I am not yet ready to bust out picks for NBA preseason games yet, I do have three sports covered in today's column.

That doesn't mean we won't start dropping NBA preseason picks at some point. If you're going to be a degenerate, you might as well be a degenerate, you know? Anyway, all the odds listed for tonight's picks are via William Hill.

1. Lions at Packers -- Green Bay -3.5

NFL regular season: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you haven't paid a lot of attention to the Lions this season, don't feel bad about it. There usually isn't any reason to. Be prepared, though, because this Lions team is pretty good. At least, it has been to this point. Oddly enough, that's one of the reasons I want to fade it tonight. This line opened with the Packers as 6-point favorites and has been bet down to 3.5. Part of it is people realize the Lions don't suck, but it's also partly due to Davante Adams not being available.

Well, I'm not sure that's the worst thing for the Packers. Aaron Jones has deserved more touches for a while, and he's started getting them with Adams down. This coincides with Aaron Rodgers not quite being Aaron Freaking Rodgers anymore, which is a good thing for his health and this offense. The Packers have a good defense and don't need Rodgers to be an NFL MVP player. They just need him to make the plays he's still capable of making and let Jones share the load. Plus, I'm sorry, but I'm not ready to bet against Rodgers at home in a primetime game against a divisional opponent. He's made a living ripping these teams to shreds.

2. Cardinals at Nationals -- Washington -128

NLCS Game 3: 7:38 p.m. ET, TBS (stream on fuboTV -- try for free here)

The Cardinals need Jack Flaherty to be at his absolute best tonight to keep them from the precipice of elimination. I think Flaherty will be good, I just think Stephen Strasburg will be better. I like the under 7 runs a little, but it's scary with it being this low and with the Nationals bullpen still being the Nationals bullpen. But Flaherty is a bit fly-ball prone, and that worries me. The balls have clearly been deadened in the postseason, but it's warmer in Washington than it was in St. Louis over the weekend, and I think some balls are bound to leave the park tonight. I'd bet on Flaherty being the guy to give them up instead of Strasburg.

3. Oilers at Blackhawks -- over 6.5

NHL regular season: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free here)

As a Chicagoan, it's made me sad to watch the Blackhawks in recent years. The dynasty is done, and for the most part, this has been a bad team since the beginning of last season. But it's also been a profitable team. Since the start of last year, the over has gone a remarkable 53-27-5 in Blackhawks games. This season it's 2-1 in three games. I'm riding the Blackhawks Over train until it derails, and you should too.