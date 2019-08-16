Today's Top Picks: Why to trust the Dolphins in NFL preseason action, Dodger 'dogs and more best bets

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals played on ESPN last night, and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft didn't play particularly well. Murray finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards, and the Arizona offense gained a grand total of 12 yards in 15 plays during the four possessions Murray was in the game. It was bad, and made even worse when Brett Hundley came in and played better, though he did so against players lower on Oakland's defensive depth chart.

Still, considering it was a nationally-televised game, and Murray was the No. 1 pick, you knew the takes would be coming in hot and heavy. Some people are quick to bury Murray and Kliff Kingsbury's offense working in the NFL. I'm not one of them. I'm not here to say it's going to work, because I don't know if it will or not.

What I do know is that the biggest problem the Cardinals face isn't their QB or their offense, but it's the same problem they had last season: Their offensive line is terrible. It was a major reason Josh Rosen struggled last season, and it will likely lead to Kyler Murray struggling in 2019.

Still, there's another aspect of Murray's game I believe too many are overlooking. Last season, when Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall after winning the Heisman, he entered the NFL having played in 48 games over four seasons in college. He threw 1,497 passes in those four seasons. Murray entered the NFL as the No. 1 pick after winning the Heisman like Mayfield, but unlike Mayfield, he doesn't have a lot of experience. Murray played 29 games in college but was only the unquestioned starter for 14 of them. He threw 519 passes, or roughly a third the number of passes Mayfield threw.

He's what I like to call "football young." It's rare that a QB walks into an NFL offense and lights it up from the jump, and it's rarer that they do it when they don't have a ton of experience playing the position already. I see all the traits in Kyler Murray that made the Cardinals take him with the first pick a year after investing a first-rounder in Josh Rosen. I can see Murray becoming one of the top QBs in the NFL. But I don't expect it to happen this season, and it's not going to happen behind that offensive line.

So maybe put away those shovels until we've seen him play a full season of games that matter before jumping to any conclusions.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Dolphins at Buccaneers: Dolphins +3

Hell yeah, let's bet some preseason football. I tend to lean toward underdogs in preseason games naturally, as they're preseason games, after all, so it's hard to predict precisely what will happen. So if you want to give me points, I'll take them! Furthermore, of the three dogs on the slate Friday night, I like the Dolphins' position better than the others (Bills +1.5 and Bears +2). The Tampa defense was a disaster last season, and I don't think it's suddenly better, so it's hard to trust this team as a favorite here.

R.J. White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons, going 214-164 on against the spread picks over that span. He's locked in a pick for Friday's Bears-Giants matchup; check it out only at SportsLine.

2. Tigers at Rays: Charlie Morton Over 8.5 K (-128)

I like the Rays a lot in this matchup, but I don't like the price available on the money line, nor do I like anything on the total. What I do like are Charlie Morton's chances of having a big night against a feeble Detroit lineup. Only the Padres offense has a higher strikeout rate in baseball than the Tigers offense does, and Morton has a K rate that's 36 percent above league average. The Tigers have also been awful against righties this season, making that strikeout total look even more attractive. If you're playing DFS tonight, Morton will likely be the chalk for a reason.

Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who is 7-1 on his last eight picks involving Carolina, has released his pick for Friday night's game between the Panthers and Bills, and you can find it at SportsLine.

It's not often you get the Dodgers as underdogs, and I like them in this matchup. Mike Soroka has an ERA of 2.32 on the season, but his xFIP is about 1.5 runs higher at 3.84. Also, Soroka doesn't strike many hitters out. His K rate is 13 percent below league average, and while he does an excellent job of limiting hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground, this Dodgers offense doesn't strike me as the one you want to "pitch-to-contact" against.

SportsLine's Stephen Oh is up huge in 2019. Now he looks to stay hot with Friday's picks, which offer a parlay payout of 6-1. Get those three best bets by heading over to SportsLine.