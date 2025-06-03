The NFL consists of players and coaches of all different personalities. While some get in your face, or talk trash or present as extroverts, others take a more sidelined approach when it comes to speaking (and acting) out. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the more spirited personalities and his coach Todd Bowles is known for having a more calm approach. Their demeanors may seem on opposite ends of the spectrum, but Bowles says they are more similar than many think.

"If I were an outward personality Baker Mayfield would be the guy I'd be. So we have more in common than you really think. He just shows a little more," Bowles said via Pewter Report.

One example of Mayfield showing his outward personality "a little more" was when he mocked New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito in a blowout game at MetLife Stadium. DeVito does a pinched-fingers in the air celebration, referencing his Italian background, and after rushing into the end zone, Mayfield emphatically did that same motion in front of the opposing fans.

Laughing, Bowles referenced this moment, saying, "I probably wouldn't have did the Tommy DeVito, but at the same time I could think it, but he does what I think. ... So, I think we're kind of interconnected that way and kind of just fraternal twins."

Mayfield joined the Bucs ahead of the 2024 season and since then, had two of his best years of his career statistically. He exceeded 4,000 yards both years, the only times he's reached that mark since joining the league as the first overall pick in 2018.

It took some time for Mayfield to find his place in the NFL, going from the Cleveland Browns, to the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, but the fit seems right in Tampa under coach Bowles, who is apparently the ying to his yang.