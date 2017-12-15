Todd Bowles makes 'coach's decision' to not let Mo Wilkerson play in New Orleans
Bowles declined to explain why Wilkerson won't make the trip to New Orleans
When the New York Jets travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints this Sunday, they will not have Muhammad Wilkerson with them.
Jets coach Todd Bowles told reports on Friday that Wilkerson will not make the trip with the team. He didn't specify why, but stated that it was not injury related and was instead a "coach's decision," per several accounts.
Bowles also repeatedly declined to answer follow-up questions wondering why Wilkerson won't make the trip.
Wilkerson has been criticized and disciplined by the team for attitude and professionalism issues in the past. He and former Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson were benched last season for being late to multiple team meetings, for example.
Wilkerson had fairly drawn-out contract negotiations with the Jets a couple years back, but eventually signed a five-year, $86 million deal. That deal has an out after Year 3 that allows the Jets to take only $6 million in dead money onto the cap, but that's not until after next season. If the Jets wanted to cut ties with Wilkerson this offseason, they'd save $11 million and have $9 million in dead money on their books.
-
Wilson: Donald is the best I've played
Donald is on a Hall of Fame track four years into his NFL career, Wilson says
-
How to watch Youth Football Championship
The inaugural youth world championships kicked off on Dec. 14 with more than 100 teams
-
Giants' Apple fined for tweeting at game
The first-year cornerback has not been active in four weeks and drew a suspension earlier this...
-
Bowles: McCown will be 'a player-coach'
McCown will help the coaching staff work with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg
-
Browns' Dorsey: Division title or bust
The Browns have a long way to go to be AFC North champs
-
Week 15 Picks: CAR spoils Rodgers return
Five selections against the spread for the upcoming Week 15 slate of NFL games
Add a Comment