Todd Bowles makes 'coach's decision' to not let Mo Wilkerson play in New Orleans

When the New York Jets travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints this Sunday, they will not have Muhammad Wilkerson with them.

Jets coach Todd Bowles told reports on Friday that Wilkerson will not make the trip with the team. He didn't specify why, but stated that it was not injury related and was instead a "coach's decision," per several accounts.

Bowles also repeatedly declined to answer follow-up questions wondering why Wilkerson won't make the trip.

Bowles answer to almost every follow-up inquiry: “I’ll just worry about the guys I’m coaching.” https://t.co/IbMfldQc73 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 15, 2017

Wilkerson has been criticized and disciplined by the team for attitude and professionalism issues in the past. He and former Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson were benched last season for being late to multiple team meetings, for example.

Wilkerson had fairly drawn-out contract negotiations with the Jets a couple years back, but eventually signed a five-year, $86 million deal. That deal has an out after Year 3 that allows the Jets to take only $6 million in dead money onto the cap, but that's not until after next season. If the Jets wanted to cut ties with Wilkerson this offseason, they'd save $11 million and have $9 million in dead money on their books.