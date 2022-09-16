Quarterback Tom Brady has a history of struggling against the New Orleans Saints, going 4-5 against them all time, and now he could be without a key offensive weapon when the Buccaneers head to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Star wide receiver Chris Godwin could miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury and his coach is not confident that No. 14 will suit up.

Godwin was a game-time decision for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys due to an ACL injury suffered late last season. Godwin played in the season opener, but left the game with a hamstring injury after three receptions for 35 yards.

The Bucs have not yet ruled Godwin out, but head coach Todd Bowles says he does not expect the WR to play.

During Friday's press conference, Bowles said (via NBC) Godwin "is in play by a small margin, but we'll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I'd say he wouldn't [play]."

Godwin missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, which adds to the unlikelihood that he will be on the field Sunday. The Bucs are optimistic this is not a major injury.

Without Godwin, veteran receiver Julio Jones, who is dealing with a knee issue but practiced on Friday, will need to step up as a starter. Last week, Jones had three receptions for 69 yards.

The last time the Buccaneers won in New Orleans was Dec. 31, 2017 and if they are going to reverse the New Orleans curse, the offense will need to adjust to most likely not having Godwin.