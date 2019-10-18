Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey off Rams' injury report; Sean McVay expects both to play vs. Falcons

Todd Gurley is just getting over a quad injury, and Jalen Ramsey just joined the team on Tuesday, but both Los Angeles Rams are expected to be on the field and playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Neither Gurley, the team's starting running back; nor Ramsey, freshly acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars to start at cornerback, appeared on Friday's injury report after Gurley opened the week as a limited participant and Ramsey arrived having missed three straight games due partially to a back injury. Coach Sean McVay told the media later in the day that he's "optimistic (Gurley) is going to be able to go" for Week 7, then said, "we're anticipating (Ramsey) playing as well."

Already plagued by injury concerns and a limited role in the Rams' backfield, Gurley sat out Week 6 with a thigh contusion but was already on track to return against Atlanta, with McVay saying Thursday the three-time Pro Bowler was "feeling good" and "on a good pace" to playing on Sunday. Gurley could be in line for a larger role against the Falcons with fellow runner Malcolm Brown, the Rams' top goal-line back this season, missing practice Friday and earning a "doubtful" designation from McVay.

Ramsey, meanwhile, was a full participant in Thursday's practice after arriving in Los Angeles despite missing the Jaguars' previous three games. Some have speculated his back issue was at least partially a ploy to be dealt out of Jacksonville, but the All-Pro had returned to practice with the Jags shortly before being traded.

Regardless, earlier this week, Ramsey expressed serious interest in playing Week 7, telling reporters after his first Rams practice he hoped to make his debut on Sunday, even if only for a couple plays. With cornerback Marcus Peters traded to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of his own arrival, Ramsey figures to open Sunday's game as a starter for Wade Phillips' defense.