Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey off Rams' injury report; Sean McVay expects both to play vs. Falcons
Two of the biggest names on L.A.'s roster appear likely to take the field on Sunday
Todd Gurley is just getting over a quad injury, and Jalen Ramsey just joined the team on Tuesday, but both Los Angeles Rams are expected to be on the field and playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Neither Gurley, the team's starting running back; nor Ramsey, freshly acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars to start at cornerback, appeared on Friday's injury report after Gurley opened the week as a limited participant and Ramsey arrived having missed three straight games due partially to a back injury. Coach Sean McVay told the media later in the day that he's "optimistic (Gurley) is going to be able to go" for Week 7, then said, "we're anticipating (Ramsey) playing as well."
Already plagued by injury concerns and a limited role in the Rams' backfield, Gurley sat out Week 6 with a thigh contusion but was already on track to return against Atlanta, with McVay saying Thursday the three-time Pro Bowler was "feeling good" and "on a good pace" to playing on Sunday. Gurley could be in line for a larger role against the Falcons with fellow runner Malcolm Brown, the Rams' top goal-line back this season, missing practice Friday and earning a "doubtful" designation from McVay.
Ramsey, meanwhile, was a full participant in Thursday's practice after arriving in Los Angeles despite missing the Jaguars' previous three games. Some have speculated his back issue was at least partially a ploy to be dealt out of Jacksonville, but the All-Pro had returned to practice with the Jags shortly before being traded.
Regardless, earlier this week, Ramsey expressed serious interest in playing Week 7, telling reporters after his first Rams practice he hoped to make his debut on Sunday, even if only for a couple plays. With cornerback Marcus Peters traded to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of his own arrival, Ramsey figures to open Sunday's game as a starter for Wade Phillips' defense.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top NFL odds, picks, sims: Rams cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Jets could reportedly discipline Osemele
Earlier this week, reports indicated the Pro Bowler would undergo a season-ending shoulder...
-
Injuries: Kamara, Adams, Shepard out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Nick Foles back at practice next week
Foles has been out since Week 1 and Minshew has played well in his absence
-
Mahomes injury brings up Madden Curse
I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious
-
Fangio: Broncos sticking with Flacco
After a 2-5 start, the first-year head coach says he isn't considering benching his quarterback
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help