Todd Gurley lands with Falcons on a one-year deal a day after being released by Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are adding running back Todd Gurley a day after he was released, the Falcons confirmed in a tweet. Gurley will reportedly sign a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. Atlanta and Miami were two of the teams mentioned as having conversations with the Los Angeles Rams regarding a trade before Gurley was released.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr included the Falcons as one of the 'most logical landing spots' for the running back.

The Falcons are reported as a landing spot for Gurley (per ESPN's Josina Anderson), but it will be extremely difficult for them to land him. Atlanta has $2,081,373 in salary cap space, which makes it tough to strike a deal and bring Gurley back to Georgia. Gurley was a fan favorite in Athens, running for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns in three college seasons. The Falcons need running back help after releasing Devonta Freeman as Brian Hill is the only regular contributor from last season back on the roster. If they can find a way to get Gurley as their No. 1 running back, they have to create the cap space and make it happen.

Gurley, 25, suffered a knee injury during the 2018 season and simply did not look as explosive this season. The former No. 10 overall selection had 223 carries for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 31 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. His 3.8 yards per carry is the second lowest of his career.

The North Carolina native has been selected to three Pro Bowls and has been named an All-Pro thrice in his career. The veteran signed a four-year deal worth $57.5 million in July of 2018. The NFC South franchise is hopeful that Gurley regains form next season. He has averaged 1,080 rushing yards, 43.6 receptions and 14 touchdowns a season over the past five.

The Falcons averaged the third fewest rushing yards per game (85.1) last season, which placed ahead of only the Jets and Dolphins. Head coach Dan Quinn was firmly on the hot seat after the team shot out to a 1-7 start but then he provided some excitement down the stretch as the team won six of their final eight games.

Atlanta has been fairly active this offseason re-signing defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, signing outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and Gurley, releasing running back Devonta Freeman and trading for tight end Hayden Hurst. They also hold the No. 14 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The secondary and offensive line figure to be focal points in their remaining offseason objectives.