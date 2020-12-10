Todd Gurley has likely envisioned himself scoring plenty of touchdowns inside SoFi Stadium over the past year. Gurley, though, likely envisioned himself scoring those touchdowns as a member of the Rams, the franchise he won two division titles and an NFC title with after the team moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

While he we won't face his former team on Sunday, Gurley will get a chance to play inside the Rams' new stadium when the 4-8 Falcons face the 3-9 Chargers. Gurley, whose play helped the Rams enjoy immediate success in Los Angeles, is not shy when it comes to taking credit for the existence of the Rams' new home.

"I helped create that stadium," he said during an interview with Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times. "So why not try to go out there and try to do damage?"

Todd Gurley ATL • RB • 21 Att 175 Yds 626 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

While he certainly wasn't the only reason, Gurley certainly played a role in the Rams' early success in Los Angeles, both on the field and in the community. While Los Angles failed to truly embrace the Raiders during their 13 years in Hollywood, the Rams were warmly received upon their return to Tinseltown. The team's quick success certainly helped, along with the star power of Gurley, who was arguably the league's best running back during the 2017 and '18 seasons.

But like most things in the NFL, Gurley's time with the Rams didn't last very long. On March 19, the Rams released Gurley, who had three years remaining on his current contract. Despite his production with the Rams, Gurley's health had reportedly been a concern inside the Rams' organization since the end of the 2018 season. Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, told CBS Sports in 2019 that his client is dealing with an "arthritic component to his knee." Gurley's health situation became a hot-button topic after he received just 12 touches in the Rams' loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Gurley saw a diminished role in the Rams' offense last season, receiving a career-low 223 carries while averaging 3.8 yards per carry, his lowest average since 2016. His 207 receiving yards was his lowest total since his rookie season. Gurley did manage to score 14 total touchdowns while rushing for over 10 touchdowns for the fourth time in his career.

"It was clearly not an easy decision," Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week. "Todd was instrumental for a lot of the success we've had … and I'm forever indebted for the contributions he made. I wouldn't look back and say it was good or bad, but it was a very difficult decision."

While the end of his time with the Rams was completed, Gurley harbors no ill will towards his former team. And while he is currently dealing with a knee issue, Gurley is nevertheless having a solid season in Atlanta. Through 11 games, Gurley has rushed for 626 yards and nine touchdowns. The Rams, after missing the postseason in 2019, are also in the midst of an impressive season, as Los Angeles is currently 8-4 and in first place in a competition NFC West.

"It's just a part of life," Gurley said of his situation with the Rams. "I grew as a player and a person there, and I appreciate L.A. for everything."