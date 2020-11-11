The Atlanta Falcons have picked themselves up after a horrendous start to the 2020 season. After falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener, they blew leads in heartbreaking fashion to the Dallas Cowboys and then the Chicago Bears. After two more losses to the Green Bay Packers and then the Carolina Panthers, the team finally decided to part ways with head coach Dan Quinn. That move apparently shook something loose with the ailing franchise, as the Falcons have a 3-1 record over the last four weeks.

A reason for their recent success on the offensive side of the ball has been free-agent signing Todd Gurley, who is No. 5 in the league in rushing yards with 584, and No. 2 in the league with nine rushing touchdowns. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Gurley said that he feels as though his team is trending upwards, and that the Falcons have benefited from taking each game as it comes to them.

"We won three out of the last four games, obviously we would have won four out of four if it wasn't for me scoring," Gurley said. "I feel like we have just been taking it week by week to be honest. That's one thing about this league man, you're never as sorry as you think you are and you're never as good as you think you are. You always have to be able to just take it week by week."

The three-time Pro Bowler will make $5.5 million this year with the Falcons -- which is a far cry from the four-year $60 million extension he signed with the Los Angeles Rams a couple of years ago -- but this year isn't exactly about the money for Gurley. It's about proving to the rest of the league that he's still one of the best backs in the NFL, and embracing his homecoming.

While Gurley grew up in North Carolina, he became a household name at the University of Georgia. In 30 games with the Bulldogs, he racked up 3,285 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns to go along with first-team All-SEC honors in his freshman year and second-team All-SEC honors in his sophomore year. It was a resume impressive enough to warrant being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Now, at 26-years-old, he's back in the state he found so much success in.

"Not being here for about five years and then being able to get that call and be able to be a Falcon, be closer to my family where I'm from in North Carolina, to be closer to all my friends and then be able to be like an hour away from the school that I had a lot of memories at," said Gurley. "Man, there's nothing more important than being home and being around family."

Gurley has made an effort to make his homecoming about others, however, and he recently partnered with Operation Homefront and Pillsbury's "The Welcome Home," which is an initiative that helps military families during their transition back to civilian life by presenting them with a rent-free transitional home. Recently, Gurley was able to surprise Trevor, Brittany and their young son with a stable and comfortable place to live in the Atlanta area as the family transitions back to normal life. As an Air Force Aircraft Mechanic, Trevor served for seven years including two deployments, and now, he gets to return home to a perfect setup.

"Being able to play at Georgia, it was like a homecoming for me this season, coming back to Atlanta to play with the Falcons," said Gurley. "Being able to partner with Pillsbury and Operation Homefront to help military families get back into regular civilian life and to be able to provide Trevor and Brittany with the opportunity to come back home -- to be able to surprise them with a rent-free home was pretty dope, man. It was exciting for me, something I have never been a part of, just to have the opportunity to see the look of surprise on their face. I never in a million years thought I'd be helping someone move into a home."

Gurley says making a difference in his new but familiar community was a major goal of his. He also founded the Make A Difference Every Day (M.A.D.E.) Foundation on the principle of supporting youth by focusing on their physical, social and educational health back in North Carolina.

"We recently just started and it's actually been doing better than I thought it would do," said Gurley. "I'm just excited to see all the stuff that we're going to do. It's definitely something new for me, still learning, I'm excited about just being able to change my life around and also change other people's lives."

Gurley's actions on and off the field have been impressive as of late, as he has scored two touchdowns during the Falcons' two-game win streak. He enters a well-earned bye week having recorded the third-most carries so far this season, and he says he's going to enjoy this week off since the Falcons are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Drew Brees and the Saints throttled Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 38-3 on Sunday night, which was an outcome everyone -- including Gurley -- did not see coming.

"Crazy, man," Gurley said when asked if he watched the highly-anticipated NFC South showdown. "Nothing surprises me in this league. I tell people this all the time, if certain teams were always supposed to win, then we wouldn't play football on Sundays. I didn't see that one coming though, not at all."

The Falcons are currently tied for third place in the NFC South with a 3-6 record. While not everyone views Atlanta as a legitimate contender, Gurley wants to remind the fans that the season isn't over just yet.

"There's a lot of football left to be played," Gurley said. "No one has clinched anything, nothing is set in stone. There's a lot football left."