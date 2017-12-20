Todd Gurley: Rams coach Sean McVay 'came in and he lit the offense on fire'

The 2016 Los Angeles Rams were terrible. They lost 12 games and they were outscored by an average of 10.6 points per week, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The worst part of the team was its offense. The Rams finished 32nd in yards per game. They finished 32nd in points per game. They finished 32nd in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA. Case Keenum was bad. Todd Gurley was awful. Jared Goff was worse. It was a disaster.

Naturally, the Rams fired Jeff Fisher and hired 31-year-old offensive genius Sean McVay as their new coach. What has happened since?

Todd Gurley on NFL Network, asked about the difference in the Rams this year: "Coach McVay came in and he lit the offense on fire. The coaches instilled a lot of great things in us and all we did was follow their lead." — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 20, 2017

Los Angeles is now 10th in yards per game. The Rams lead the NFL in scoring. They've scored 30 points or more in nine different games and topped 40 or more four times. They're sixth in offensive DVOA. Goff has made great strides. Gurley is an MVP candidate. The Rams might be the most fun team in the league.

This is one of the best stories in the NFL, and McVay is surely one of the driving forces behind it. It's good to see his players crediting him with a job well done.